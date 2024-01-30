National Geographic recognizes West Virginia as a top global travel destination

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Governor Jim Justice announces that National Geographic selected West Virginia as one of 2024’s “Best of the World” Top 20 Travel Experiences.

The internationally renowned publication chose whitewater rafting in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve as one of the world’s top activities to experience.

This designation follows a series of recent significant announcements by Forbes Advisor, Thrillist, Condé Nast Traveler, Outside Magazine, Lonely Planet, TIME, USA Today, and Frommer’s, among others, that together rank West Virginia as a leading global destination for travel.

To learn more about National Geographic’s “Best of the World” Top 20 Travel Experiences for 2024 list, visit Nationalgeographic.com.

