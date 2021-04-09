National Child Abuse Prevention Month highlights the need for awareness

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

During this time, abuse prevention centers want to recognize the importance that family and communities have when preventing child abuse and neglect.

At Child Protect in Mercer County, the Child Advocacy Center Program Director Beth Sizemore says that anyone who even suspects a child is being abused can potentially make a change.

“If you suspect something is going on or if you notice a child acting differently, you just simply need to call the child abuse hotline,” Sizemore said.

Call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-352-6513 if you suspect abuse or neglect.

On April 17 in Princeton, local child advocacy groups are holding an awareness walk starting at 10:00 A.M. at the Mercer County Courthouse.

April 23 is also Children’s Memorial Flag Day. At the Mercer County Courthouse at noon, a flag will be raised to honor lost children.

