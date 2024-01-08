Multi-Faceted Storm Heads For Southern West Virginia

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Power outages, heavy rain, snow and slippery roads are expected tonight into Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: The first few power outages will occur around 11 p.m. as Southeast gusts reach 50 mph. Rain will begin after 3 a.m.

TUESDAY: A few thousand outages are expected as gusts reach 55 mph on occasion through the day. Rain will produce 1″ accumulation, which will be enough to produce flooding in poor drainage spots. Western Greenbrier County into Pocahontas County will see more widespread flooding near small creeks and streams thanks to melting snow plus 1.5 inches of rainfall.

TUESDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY: Rain will switch over to snow between Midnight and 3 a.m. The snow will come down hard enough to overcome melting and pavement temperatures will chill to near freezing. Several school delays are expected. Peak gusts will reach 40 mph. Snow amounts will range from 0.5-1.0 inch by late morning.

THURSDAY: Dry.

FRIDAY: Spotty flooding likely with 0.50-1.0 inch of rain and gusts reach 35-40 mph.

WEEKEND: Colder with snow showers producing 1″ for most of the region, except up to 2.5″ above 3,000 feet.

