Moutaineers return to top 10 in polls

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball moved up several spots Monday into the top 10 of both the Associated Press and Coaches polls.

The Mountaineers, at #8, are back in the AP top 10 for the first time since January 2018; they were #7 in the coaches’ poll.

WVU is one of three Big 12 teams in the top 10 of the AP poll, along with #2 Baylor and #5 Kansas. Texas is just outside the top 10 at #11, while Texas Tech is #14. West Virginia is coming off a week where they beat North Texas just a day after learning they’d play the Mean Green, then they went on to cruise past Richmond 87-71 on Sunday.

The Mountaineers open Big 12 play Friday at home against Iowa State.