MountainHeart recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The community services facility is spreading awareness on child abuse prevention with cardboard cut-outs in their office windows, blue pinwheels, Facebook posts talking about the importance of the topic, and by wearing blue every Friday throughout the month. MountainHeart has done more in the past to increase awareness on the issue, such as having giveaways to their childcare providers and clients, but since COVID, they had to limit their community outreach, but still recognize how important such an issue is.

“It’s very important that the community and families are educated on how to help prevent it, and how to know that stuff is happening to the children,” says Donna England, Supervisor and Audit Specialist at MountainHeart.

The facility encourages everyone to recognize the month and shed light on this issue by wearing blue.

