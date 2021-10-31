Mountaineers reflect on comeback win over Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Josh Chandler-Semedo, Leddie Brown, & Bryce Ford-Wheaton following West Virginia’s 38-31 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

The win comes almost 11 months after the Cyclones beat the Mountaineers 42-6 in Ames, Iowa. Coaches and players say that night left a significant impact on them entering the 2021 season, and they entered this weekend eager for a shot at redemption.

Though Iowa State would take the lead multiple times Saturday thanks to big plays, West Virginia’s offense would have an answer, with the defense making big plays in the fourth quarter to preserve the win. It’s the second win this season for WVU over a ranked opponent.

West Virginia stays in Morgantown next Saturday for a 3:30 kickoff with Oklahoma State. The school will retire the #9 jersey that day in honor of quarterback Major Harris.

