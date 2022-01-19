Mountaineers fall to Baylor, 77-68

MORGANTOWN, WV (highlights courtesy WDTV) – WVU men’s basketball saw its unbeaten home record come to an end Tuesday night, with a 77-68 loss to Baylor.

The Bears led by as much as 30-14 at one point in the first half, and while the Mountaineers would rally to take the lead in the second half, Baylor continued to make plays down the stretch to keep the hosts at arm’s length.

Malik Curry led the Mountaineers with 19 points off the bench, while Taz Sherman posted 18 points and Sean McNeil recorded 17. Baylor’s LJ Cryer led all scorers with 25.

West Virginia goes back on the road Saturday to Texas Tech.

