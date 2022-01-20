Mountaineer women fall to Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – WVU women’s basketball held a halftime lead on Wednesday, but Oklahoma countered to win 88-76 at the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia found itself trailing by seven after the opening 10 minutes, but rallied to take momentum in the second quarter. However, they would be held under 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Esmery Martinez led WVU with 26 points, while three others reached double figures. The Mountaineer women go back on the road Saturday to Oklahoma State.

Also on Wednesday, Bluefield University women’s basketball 77-59 over Columbia College; it was the Lady Rams’ first game in more than month. Concord dropped both games of a home doubleheader to Charleston, but are back home Saturday against Glenville State.

