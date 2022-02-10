Mountaineer women fall despite Quinerly’s 22

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – JJ Quinerly scored 22 points Wednesday night, but WVU women’s basketball was held under 10 points in both the second and fourth quarters, as Kansas won 65-47 in Morgantown.

The two teams were closely matched after the opening 10 minutes, before the Jayhawks kept the WVU offense to just eight points in the second frame. They would pull away in the fourth, outscoring the Mountaineers 19-9. Three Kansas players reached double figures, including Holly Kersgieter with 18. WVU, which has now lost three of four, goes on the road Saturday to Baylor.

In MEC basketball, Concord dropped both games of a road doubleheader at Wheeling; the women fell 77-72, while the men lost 82-80. Both Mountain Lion teams return home Saturday against West Liberty, and then go to Bluefield State on Monday.

