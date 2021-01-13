Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Also on Monday, Gov. Justice announced an upcoming initiative called the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which will provide aid to renters and landlords who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“I am excited,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’re renting or you are a landlord, this is a really big deal.”

The program will be administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF) and will provide direct financial assistance to renters who have lost their job, had their income reduced, or suffered a significant cost or financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Working with our partners at the U.S. Treasury, there is significant money on the way to achieve just this,” Gov. Justice said.

The program is not open yet. Gov. Justice said that he will provide additional updates about the program when they become available.

“We are waiting for additional guidance from the Treasury. We expect that additional guidance in the coming days,” Gov. Justice said. “We are expecting those funds to be administered to us in late January.

“I want to thank the West Virginia Housing Development Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess for all the great work that she’s doing,” Gov. Justice continued. “It’s really great news to people that are really having a really hard time in regard to their rent. This is really good stuff.”

More information is now available on the WVHDF’s website.