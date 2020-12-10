Mountaineer men to host North Texas Friday

WOAY – WVU men’s basketball announced Thursday they will host North Texas on Friday, December 11 at 3 PM in Morgantown.

The news comes after WVU’s home game with Robert Morris was canceled earlier this week. Friday’s matchup would be the Mountaineers’ first home game of the 2020-21 season.

The game will be closed to the general public, as only family members and essential game personnel will be allowed to attend WVU home games through December. WVU women’s basketball is scheduled to host Baylor tonight.