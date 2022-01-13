Mountain Lions sweep doubleheader with WV Wesleyan

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord basketball took both games of a Mountain East Conference doubleheader Wednesday night against West Virginia Wesleyan.

After leading 28-26 at halftime, the Lady Lions pulled away for the most part throughout the second half. Maggie Guynn led the way with 19 points, while Riley Fitzwater recorded 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Mountain Lion men started their game on a 10-0 run, going on to win 76-59. Five players reached double figures, led by Ethan Heller’s 17 points. Daniel Rahama posted 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Concord continues MEC play Saturday with a doubleheader at Davis & Elkins.

