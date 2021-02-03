Mountain Lions going for consistency

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head basketball coaches Kenny Osborne & Todd May as the Mountain Lions enter the fifth week of the 2021 season.

The Lady Lions have played three games in a six-day span; they won Saturday against Frostburg State, and had chances to win at both Fairmont State and Wheeling, but the Falcons and Cardinals would win those games. Osborne has stressed the importance of playing a complete 40 minutes, while highlighting the need for multiple players to have impactful performances on the court. Concord hosts Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday, hoping to stay unbeaten at home.

The Concord men played only once last week (a home win over Frostburg State) and won’t play again until Saturday at Notre Dame College. May says having only one game in a seven-day span instead of two has helped the team recover, but the Mountain Lions now have trips to NDC and Fairmont State in a three-day span this weekend.