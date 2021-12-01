Mountain Lions face first MEC grind of season

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – With winter break on the horizon, both Concord basketball teams do have upcoming conference games to focus on before the holidays.

Concord will host Alderson Broaddus in a doubleheader Wednesday at the Carter Center, before going to Notre Dame College on Saturday.

For the Mountain Lion men, it will be part of a stretch in four games in six days; they split games at a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Pennsylvania, then outlasted West Virginia State in overtime on Monday. The Lady Lions, meanwhile, will play their first game in more than a week, as they won against the Lady Jackets back on November 23.

Related