Mountain Lions enter final week of regular season

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord basketball head coaches Kenny Osborne and Todd May ahead of the Mountain Lions’ final regular season games.

Concord will travel to West Virginia Wesleyan for a league doubleheader on Wednesday, before hosting Glenville State on Saturday. Both teams have already clinched spots in the Mountain East Tournament next week, but can improve their seeding.

The Lady Lions are coming off two wins last week over West Virginia State and Charleston, and per Osborne will avoid having to play in the first round of the tournament if they win at least once this week. Head coach Todd May says he’s concerned about keeping the team focused with their two games, while other schools may be playing makeup games.

Osborne also introduced Taytum Southcott, the daughter of women’s basketball assistant coach Tesla Southcott. Taytum was born Monday night.