Mountain Lions adjusting to schedule changes

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Both Concord basketball teams were able to play games the first two weeks of the season as scheduled. But the third and fourth weeks brought some schedule adjustments.

It will only be the Lady Lions playing Wednesday at Fairmont State, while the men are next in action January 30 against Frostburg State. The men, however, were the only team to play last Saturday, and not against Wheeling but against Alderson Broaddus; the doubleheader with Wheeling has been moved to February 1.

Men’s head coach Todd May says not playing until the weekend allows them to focus on fixing what went wrong against Alderson Broaddus, as that game came on short notice and following a win over nationally-ranked West Liberty. Women’s head coach Kenny Osborne says the Lady Lions’ goal at the moment is continuing to put together 40 complete minutes.