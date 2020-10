WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s high school football matchup between PikeView & Mount View!

The Golden Knights would take advantage of several key plays early on defense and special teams, as they would win 40-0, their second win in three games at the new Vic Nystrom Stadium.

Also in high school sports, Greenbrier East volleyball won 3-0 against Summers County. Princeton boys soccer and Woodrow Wilson girls soccer also won their respective games.