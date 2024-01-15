More Snow, Icy Roads Then Bitter Cold Blast Arrives

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Another few inches of snow will be followed by brisk wind and dangerous cold for the midweek.

ADDITIONAL SNOW: On top of the 2-4 inches of snow on the ground, another 1.5-3.0 inches are expected this evening (higher amounts of 2-4″ in Pocahontas County) for a storm total of 3.5-8.0 inches (highest in this range along the western Greenbrier Valley ridges and Pocahontas County). Snow will taper to freezing drizzle after 10 p.m. with trace ice accumulation but enough to make slippery roads even more dangerous. Freezing drizzle will change to snow at daybreak, with another 0.50″ through late Tuesday morning before it winds down.

The next system will bring several inches of accumulation and snow-covered roads late Thursday into Friday.

WIND CHILLS: Frostbite can occur in 30-45 minutes on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday morning: 4 above to -4 degrees above 3,000 feet.

Wednesday morning: -6 degrees (most spots) to -15 degrees above 3,000 feet. Wind Chill Advisories likely for overnight Tuesday to midday Wednesday.

Thursday: Low teens

MAIN ROADWAYS (I-64 & 77 AND RT. 19): Slushy to snow covered through this evening, then icy patches overnight into Tuesday. Some drying occurs on Tuesday with the wind. Icy patches expected Tuesday night followed by likely dry roads Wednesday afternoon with ample sunshine.

Related