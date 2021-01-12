More postponements for WVU men’s basketball

WOAY – The Big 12 and WVU Athletics announced Tuesday that the Mountaineers’ men’s basketball games vs. TCU (originally scheduled for January 16) and Oklahoma State (January 19) have both been postponed.

This decision comes due to “West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds as established by the Big 12 Conference.” The WVU men were supposed to play at Baylor Tuesday night, but that game was postponed for the same reason. WVU is working with both schools and the Big 12 on rescheduling the games.

WVU men’s basketball would next be scheduled to play January 23 at Kansas State. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mountaineers’ women’s game vs. Texas Tech – originally scheduled for this Wednesday – remains unaffected.