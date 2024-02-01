More money granted to Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Communities around the state are receiving more funding under the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program.
The money goes to local governments who are helping the owners of these dilapidated properties demolish the buildings on them, making them suitable for use once again.
This program is about more than just tearing down old buildings – it’s about building up our communities, making them safer, and preparing them for future productive use,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “We’re not just clearing away the old; we’re laying the foundation for the new.”
Some communities in our viewing area that are receiving additional money are:
- Beckley – $487,000
- Bluefield – $650,000
- Hinton – $481,000
- Montgomery – $65,000
- Princeton – $78,000
- Richwood – $260,000
- Ronceverte – $182,000
- Rupert – $169,000
- White Sulphur Springs – $234,000
- Greenbrier County Commission – $572,000
- Mercer County – $750,000
- Raleigh County Commission – $494,000
- Summers County Commission – $201,000
- Wyoming County – $234,000
