More money granted to Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Communities around the state are receiving more funding under the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program.

The money goes to local governments who are helping the owners of these dilapidated properties demolish the buildings on them, making them suitable for use once again.

This program is about more than just tearing down old buildings – it’s about building up our communities, making them safer, and preparing them for future productive use,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “We’re not just clearing away the old; we’re laying the foundation for the new.”

Some communities in our viewing area that are receiving additional money are:

Beckley – $487,000

Bluefield – $650,000

Hinton – $481,000

Montgomery – $65,000

Princeton – $78,000

Richwood – $260,000

Ronceverte – $182,000

Rupert – $169,000

White Sulphur Springs – $234,000

Greenbrier County Commission – $572,000

Mercer County – $750,000

Raleigh County Commission – $494,000

Summers County Commission – $201,000

Wyoming County – $234,000

