More guidelines announced for WVSSAC winter sports

WOAY – As of Friday, February 15 remains the date that high school winter sports teams can begin preseason practice, with the goal to start the regular season during the first week of March.

The WVSSAC has announced guidelines on which fans will be able to attend events, along with creating a window for preseason conditioning.

According to the latest statement, only parents, grandparents, and household members of winter sport student-athletes can attend basketball and wrestling events. Attendance for swim meets will be determined by facility guidelines.

If a county or school goes into the “remote learning only” category, the affected teams would be unable to practice or play games until the county/school goes to in-person or blended learning. For basketball, it’s been recommended that cheerleaders from only the home team can attend; squads have been recommended to split into groups for social distancing.

Preseason conditioning for winter sports can begin on February 8, while spring and fall sports can begin off-season conditioning on February 15.