More deaths recorded in Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 21, 2020, there have been 1,008,036 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 39,598 total cases and 658 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Summers County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Mason County, a 96-year old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year old male from Morgan County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (333), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (570), Braxton (99), Brooke (503), Cabell (2,508), Calhoun (55), Clay (104), Doddridge (103), Fayette (1040), Gilmer (182), Grant (270), Greenbrier (373), Hampshire (256), Hancock (494), Hardy (192), Harrison (1,052), Jackson (648), Jefferson (1,128), Kanawha (5,135), Lewis (217), Lincoln (377), Logan (978), Marion (701), Marshall (986), Mason (327), McDowell (567), Mercer (1,194), Mineral (934), Mingo (901), Monongalia (2,985), Monroe (326), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,262), Pendleton (93), Pleasants (69), Pocahontas (94), Preston (432), Putnam (1,585), Raleigh (1,359), Randolph (617), Ritchie (120), Roane (144), Summers (251), Taylor (247), Tucker (101), Tyler (119), Upshur (422), Wayne (885), Webster (50), Wetzel (363), Wirt (83), Wood (2,035), Wyoming (597).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis and Webster counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, LEASA Admin Building, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Courthouse Annex Parking Lot, 5 th and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Courthouse Hill, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield, WV

Tyler County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, WVU-Parkersburg, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV