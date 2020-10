(WOAY) – Two county school districts in our area have gone to full remote learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Wyoming County Schools was orange on the School Alert Map that was released on Saturday, October 17, 2020. As of this morning, the county went red.

Monroe County Schools are currently in yellow, but due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, and lack of substitute teachers, schools went to remote learning this week.