Miners fall to Kings 16-6

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A day after defeating Champion City with a walk-off grand slam, the Kings got their revenge winning 16-6.

Trey Carter hit a grand slam in the 3rd inning to give the Kings a 13-0 lead. The Miners did manage some offense from there scoring 4 runs in the fourth. But Champion City’s early onslaught was too much to overcome and the Miners fall to 23-34 on the season.

West Virginia will host Chillicothe on Tuesday. They’ll play their final game of the season on August 4.

