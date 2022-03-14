Midland Trail senior Meghan Gill signs with Alderson Broaddus Women’s Basketball

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail senior Meghan Gill signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday.

Gill has been a main contributor for the Lady Patriots for the past few seasons, including the team’s state tournament berth in 2021.

She says she plans to major in something exercise-science related and is nervous for this next chapter, but excited.

“I went to states last year. The coach came up to my mom and she told me about it. I worked hard for it,” Gill explained.

“I’ve always liked Alderson Broaddus. I’ve always went up there and visited my sister and liked it.”

