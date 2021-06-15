Midland Trail, Independence take opening games of softball regionals

HICO, WV and COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s regional softball games between James Monroe-Midland Trail and Wyoming East-Independence!

Both Patriot teams would win at home to move within one game of the state tournament, as would Greenbrier East, which upset previously unbeaten St. Albans 5-4.

Below are Monday’s softball & baseball scores, along with updates on the best-of-three regional series.

SOFTBALL

Midland Trail 9, James Monroe 2 (Lady Patriots lead 1-0)

Independence 8, Wyoming East 0 (Lady Patriots lead 1-0)

Greenbrier East 5, St. Albans 4 (Lady Spartans lead 1-0)

BASEBALL

Charleston Catholic 11, James Monroe 1 (Irish lead 1-0)

St. Albans 5, Oak Hill 2 (Red Dragons lead 1-0)

Bluefield vs. Independence – Game 1 Tuesday in Coal City

