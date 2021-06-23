Midland Trail, Independence compete in softball state tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia had two area qualifiers this week for the state softball tournament, but Midland Trail and Independence would both come up short in their first two games.

Midland Trail jumped out to an early lead against Ritchie County, but the Lady Rebels rallied to win 9-1 in the Class A morning session. In an elimination game against Petersburg, the Lady Patriots again made a strong start, scoring in each of the first three innings. However, Petersburg scored nine unanswered runs to win 11-5.

Independence opened the Class AA tournament against Oak Glen, but the Lady Patriots fell 5-0 after being held to one hit. Independence would score first in their elimination game against Herbert Hoover, but the Lady Huskies quickly countered with runs to win 9-1.

Independence baseball is the last area spring sports team whose season has not yet ended; the Patriots play North Marion in the Class AA semifinals at 10 AM Friday.

Related