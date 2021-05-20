Midland Trail, Independence baseball teams win Wednesday

HICO, WV and OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s baseball games between James Monroe-Midland Trail & Independence-Oak Hill!

Andrew Hazelwood and Cy Persinger combined for 24 total strikeouts in Hico, with Persinger also responsible for bringing in a run in Midland Trail’s 2-0 win.

At Jerry Epperly Field, Independence was behind 1-0 early, but rallied to win 4-1. Michael McKinney was the winning pitcher and also brought in two runs for the Patriots.

In high school softball, Oak Hill won 15-7 at Richwood, while Greenbrier West were 19-10 winners over Webster County. Bluefield baseball also won Wednesday against Westside 18-3.

BASEBALL

Midland Trail 2, James Monroe 0

Independence 4, Oak Hill 1

Bluefield 18, Westside 3

SOFTBALL

Oak Hill 15, Richwood 7

Greenbrier West 19, Webster County 10

Greenbrier East 14, Woodrow Wilson 1

Related