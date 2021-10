HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail and Summers County met Monday night in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season.

The Patriots established momentum early, scoring on their first four drives en route to a 35-14 win. Both teams will have another quick turnaround; Summers County will go to Pocahontas County, while Midland Trail visits Richwood in another rescheduled game.

In high school volleyball on Monday, Summers County won three games to two against James Monroe.

