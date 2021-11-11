Michael McKinney signs with NC State baseball

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Independence senior Michael McKinney will continue his baseball at North Carolina State, formally signing his letter of intent Wednesday.

McKinney, who verbally committed to the Wolfpack more than a year ago, says the atmosphere and getting to know the coaches felt comfortable since the beginning of the recruiting process, and he did not waver from NC State.

The shortstop, who was a first-team all-state selection this past spring, says signing now before his senior season gives him time to focus on 2022, as Independence hopes to improve on their state semifinal appearance from earlier this year.

