Mercer County Starting Points Family Resource Center to host annual Back to School Bash on August 12

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Starting Points Family Resource Center has partnered with Princeton Church of God and Community Communications to host it’s annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 12. The free event will be held at the Princeton Recreation Center, starting at noon and ending at 3:00 pm.

Starting Points will give all students attending the event free backpacks filled with supplies. The event will also have a resource fair for families, including local health organizations, law enforcement, and more.

