Mercer County Salvation Army Acknowledges Donations

(MERCER COUNTY, WOAY) The Salvation Army in Mercer County has stopped ringing bells around the county, but it hasn’t stopped its mission!

The Salvation Army of Mercer County has released the amount they received from donations this past holiday season.

They raised a total of $56,697.74. Sgt. Melissa White says they are thankful for all the donations!

The army budgeted $80,000 to fully support their year-round goals for the county, but they fell short by $23,302.26.

The money goes towards year-round services, including shelter, food, clothing and more.

The Salvation Army is a year-round organization that is willing to accept help at any time!

If you’d like to help out the Mercer County Salvation Army, you can contact them at 304-425-2971 or go to https://mercercounty.salvationarmypotomac.org/ for more information.

