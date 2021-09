PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Health Department is holding a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for first and second dose Pfizer and Moderna shots, as well as third dose booster shots for compromised individuals.

The clinic is this Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Karen Perservati Center is hosting the clinic, located at 704 Maple St. in Princeton.

Related