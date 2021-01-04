Mercer County entities partner to conduct trail study

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The leaders of Bluefield, Princeton and the Mercer County Commission are all pledging resources for an upcoming trail study.

They want to turn publicly owned lands located near the Mercer County Airport into a place for outdoor trail recreation. The first step is a study on how the project might impact the lands and if it would violate any state restrictions.

County Commissioner Bill Archer says it’s not the first time they’ve looked into using that land, and he’s glad the communities are working together.

“We’re looking into it and of course we have to go through the hurdles to see if it’s possible. I personally continue to applaud the cities of Bluefield and Princeton for working together on a common project, which is always good,” Archer said.

In the past, the three entities tried to put an equestrian park and multi use facility on the public lands, but were denied both times due to restrictions.

Each entity is pledging $3,333.33 to the project.