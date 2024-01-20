Mercer County couple found guilty of witness tampering in sex trafficking case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County couple has been convicted of conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

A federal jury found Terry Leon Blankenship and Laurel Blankenship guilty of trying to influence a witness testifying against Terry Leon Blankenship in a federal sex trafficking case.

The witness was the 12-year-old girl who initially made the allegation but later recanted.

However, recordings of jail calls showed that the Blakenships discussed different ways to convince her to change her testimony.

Both face up to 20 years in a federal prison. Terry Leon is also a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in 2008.

