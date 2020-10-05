Mercer County Commission preparing to name a new Prosecuting Attorney

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Commission is preparing to replace Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler.

Sitler announced his resignation last week, affective at the end of October. The county commission is confident it will have a replacement ready to take over when Sitler leaves.

“We’ll talk about various candidates who have come forward with a desire to serve, as well as other candidates that we think would do a good job,” said Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer. “We are duty-bound by the state code to appoint somebody from Mr. Sitler’s political party. He was a Republican.”

Archer added that he expects the commission to decide on a replacement closer to the commission meeting on October 13th rather than the end of the month.