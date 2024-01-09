Meet OHHS new Prevention Resource Officer Cpl. Korey Spears

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- After Lieutenant McMullen retired from being Oak Hill High Schools’ Prevention Resource Officer, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley appointed Corporal Korey Spears to take over the position. He is joined by his K-9 officer Ulkan, who is a German Shorthaired Pointer.

His daily tasks include making sure the high school is secure from when the first student enters the school till the last one leaves at the end of the day. This includes monitoring their evolve system as students come in, making sure all doors, even classrooms are locked, routine patrols around the school with k-9 Ulkan, and more.

CPL. Spears explains that his main role is the safety and security of the school, but he feels there’s more to it than just that.

“So, I don’t only think that this role entails the safety and security of just the school, but also creating and maintaining positive relationships with the students and staff,” said CPL. Korey Spears, Prevention Resource Officer at OHHS.

He believes his K9 can help with that.

“So, one of the biggest positives is I have a K-9 that’ll be with me in the school. So, I think that’s going to help for me to be able to bridge that gap between law enforcement in a positive aspect,” said Cpl. Spears.

