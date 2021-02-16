McNeil shares Big 12 honor, one game rescheduled

WOAY – West Virginia’s Sean McNeil was one of two players give Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors Monday, sharing it with Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves.

McNeil, a junior from Union, Kentucky, scored a career-high 26 points last Tuesday in the Mountaineers’ win at Texas Tech. He followed that up on Saturday with 21 points against Oklahoma, though WVU would lose in double overtime.

It’s the third time this season a Mountaineer men’s player has earned Player of the Week honors, following Derek Culver on November 30 and Miles “Deuce” McBride on February 8.

West Virginia also learned Monday their game at Baylor has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 25, with a start time still being determined. Due to schedule changes in January, the Mountaineers and Bears were previously going to play each other twice this week, including Monday in Morgantown. The date for the game at the WVU Coliseum has not yet been announced.