McBride selected 36th overall; will play for Knicks

WOAY (video courtesy WDTV) – Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride did not hear his name called in round one like many outlets projected.

McBride waited until the 36th overall pick to hear his name called. He was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder but was dealt to the New York Knicks.

The Cincinnati native averaged 15.8 points per game in 2020-21. He projects as a solid perimeter defender and 3-point shooter at the next level.

In 2021, the Knicks reached the postseason for the first time since 2013.

