Marshall to open athletic venues to full capacity

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Marshall University announced Thursday that all athletic venues will be to full capacity for fans for the fall 2021 season. University officials anticipate these guidelines will stay in place through the entire 2021-22 athletic season.

Edwards Stadium was able to accommodate a limited capacity for Marshall football fans during the 2020 season, but new head coach Charles Huff is excited with the decision to open to full capacity.

“I’m excited about the opportunity for every seat in the Joan to be full. Not only is this big for our football program, but it’s also big for our community,” Huff said as part of a statement.

Men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie added, “I’m very excited to welcome all of our Herd fans back to our matches this season. The amount of support and love we received from all of you was a huge reason we won a national championship. I’m hoping this year we can continue to smash our attendance records and make our matches fantastic events to be a part of.”

