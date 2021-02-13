Marshall rolls as Williams sets blocks record

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Jannson Williams became the all-time leader in blocks for Marshall men’s basketball Friday, as the Thundering Herd won 107-79 over Middle Tennessee State in Huntington.

Williams’ 183rd block started a transition that ended with him scoring two of his five points; it was the kick-start Marshall needed in a game that the Blue Raiders dominated in the opening minutes. He would record a second block to take his career total to 184.

However, the Thundering Herd would respond to win what was their first home game since January 17. Taevion Kinsey led all scorers with 25 points, while Andrew Taylor had 16 and Jarrod West and David Early each recorded 15 points. Marshall goes for the weekend sweep of MTSU Saturday in Huntington.

Also in college basketball on Friday, the Bluefield State women lost 63-50 at Kentucky State. Dani Janutolo led the Lady Blues with 12 points.