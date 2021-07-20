Marshall picked atop C-USA East Division

WOAY – Marshall football was picked Monday to repeat as Conference USA East Division champions, in a poll as voted on by media members who cover the league.

The Thundering Herd received 17 first-place votes, coming off a 7-3 season where they went unbeaten against division opponents. Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky also received first-place votes, while Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, FIU, and Old Dominion completing the order in the East.

UAB was the preseason pick to win the West division; the Blazers won the 2020 Conference USA Championship Game at Marshall. UTSA also received nine first-place votes, ahead of Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Rice, North Texas, and UTEP.

Instead of a preseason all-conference team, Conference USA released a watch list highlighting five players from each of the league’s 14 schools, as selected by the head coaches. Marshall’s players are quarterback Grant Wells, offensive lineman Alex Mollette, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, defensive back Steven Gilmore, and punt returner Talik Keaton.

Related