Marshall men’s soccer upsets Clemson, advances to quarterfinals

WOAY – Marshall men’s soccer is headed to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, after upsetting top seed Clemson on penalties on Thursday.

The Thundering Herd opened the scoring in the 15th minute on a Max Schneider free kick. They remained in front until the 32nd minute, when Callum Johnson equalized for the Tigers.

After no further scoring in regulation or sudden-death overtime, the match proceeded to penalty kicks, where Marshall found themselves trailing early. However, Clemson missed the fourth penalty attempt, then when they later missed another penalty, Vitor Dias had the decisive kick to send the Herd to the quarterfinals.

Marshall will face Georgetown at 1 PM on Monday. All games are taking place in Cary, North Carolina.

