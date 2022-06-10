Marshall Head Football Coach Charles Huff discusses Sun Belt Conference transition

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The 2022 Marshall Coaches Tour continued Tuesday night in Princeton. Several athletic head coaches made the trip to the Chuck Mathena Center to connect with local Herd alumni and fans.

Head Football Coach Charles Huff spoke about what the transition to the Sun Belt Conference will look like.

“Last year, we played App State, the year before they played App State, we played Louisiana in the bowl game. It’s one thing to play them one-off, but it’s another thing to play them week in and week out.”

“I think that’s what’s going to be the determining factor in the grind of the season. The ability to be consistent all the way throughout the game is huge, and the ability to be consistent all the way throughout the season, so it’s going to be a challenge. We’re excited, but there’s a lot of work to do.”

