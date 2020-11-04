Marshall has two games rescheduled

WOAY – Marshall football has had multiple games postponed or canceled this season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but two of those games were rescheduled on Wednesday.

The Thundering Herd will host Rice on Saturday, December 5th; the original meeting in late September was postponed after Rice made the call to delay the start of its football season entirely. Marshall leads the all-time series 5-2, winning last year in Houston.

Marshall’s matchup at Florida International, originally set for Friday, October 30, has been moved to Friday, December 11. The Herd lead the all-time series 6-2, winning last year’s matchup 30-27 in overtime. Both game times have not yet been determined.

Marshall is currently 5-0, and controls its destiny for the Conference USA East division title. The Herd hosts UMass at 2:30 Saturday.