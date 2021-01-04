Marshall football, Doc Holliday part ways

WOAY – Marshall University announced Monday that the contract of head football coach Doc Holliday will not be renewed after 11 seasons.

The decision comes after a season where the Thundering Herd won their first seven games, but lost their final contests, including the Conference USA championship game and the Camellia Bowl.

Holliday, a Hurricane native, arrived in Huntington after two seasons as associate head coach at West Virginia. He had spent more than 20 years as a Mountaineer assistant, and was also an assistant at North Carolina State and Florida.

Marshall went 85-54 in 11 seasons under Holliday, including a string of 10-win seasons from 2013-15. The 2014 team went 13-1 en route to a Conference USA title and Boca Raton Bowl win. Holliday was named C-USA Coach of the Year in both 2014 & 2020.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said Monday he is forming a search committee to select the new head football coach, which will be chaired by athletic director Mike Hamrick.