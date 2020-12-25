Marshall falls to Buffalo in Camellia Bowl

WOAY – Marshall football’s 2020 season came to an end Friday with a 17-10 loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Buffalo set the tone early by reaching the red zone on their opening drive, although they would miss a field goal. However, after a scoreless first quarter, the Bulls scored first on a Kyle Vantrease touchdown run. The Bulls later went up 10-0 before a Knowledge McDaniel touchdown run made it 10-7 at halftime.

Marshall would tie the game in the third quarter on a 21-yard field goal from Shane Ciucci, but Buffalo scored the winning touchdown on a two-yard run from Kevin Marks Jr. with 1:09 left in regulation.

The Thundering Herd (which finishes 2020 with three straight losses after winning the first seven games of the year) was led by 114 passing yards from Grant Wells and 79 rushing yards from Sheldon Evans. Multiple key players for Marshall did not play Friday, including 2019 Conference USA MVP Brenden Knox.