Marshall falls in overtime at home

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WSAZ) – In a game defined by runs, Toledo had both the first word and the last word as they won 96-87 in overtime Wednesday at Marshall.

The Rockets used a 16-4 run to lead for much of the first half, but it was a late three that gave Toledo a 42-39 lead at halftime. Marshall would then rally in the second half to tie the game at 80 after regulartion, but Toledo went on another run in the extra five minutes to record the win.

Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 20 points while Mikel Beyers chipped in with 14 points off the bench. The Rockets’ Marreon Jackson led all scorers with 23 points – 14 of them coming in overtime.

Marshall men’s basketball is next home on Tuesday, December 22 vs. UNC-Asheville.