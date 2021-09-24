Marshall falls at Appalachian State, 31-30

BOONE, NC (WOAY) – For the second time in six days, Marshall saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away. Appalachian State scored 10 points in the final quarter to edge the Thundering Herd 31-30 on Thursday night.

The Mountaineers opened the scoring on a Camerun Peoples touchdown run; Marshall would then drive into the red zone twice before settling for field goals each time. The teams then alternated touchdowns in the second; shortly after going behind 14-13, Marshall quickly retook the lead after Rasheen Ali ran the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a score.

Trailing 21-20 at the break, Marshall took the lead in the third quarter through a Shane Ciucci field goal; they extended it with an eight-yard touchdown run by Ali. However, Appalachian State scored a touchdown early in the fourth, while Chandler Staton’s 45-yard field goal put the hosts ahead for good.

Ali accounted for 93 yards total offense for the Herd (2-2) and two total touchdowns. Grant Wells threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, while Chase Brice threw for 283 yards, a touchdown, and an interception for ASU.

Marshall opens Conference USA play next Saturday at Middle Tennessee. The Herd’s next home game is October 9 against Old Dominion.

