Marshall enters second bye week, looking for Oct. 3 opponent

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – After last weekend’s victory over Appalachian State, Marshall football has moved to 2-0 and into the Associated Press top 25, but the Thundering Herd could now go three weeks in between games.

While the Thundering Herd were scheduled to have this week off, their home game with Rice has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Herd without an opponent on October 3.

Head coach Doc Holliday says they are still looking for a potential opponent for that date, but he’s telling the team to prepare as if there’s no game on October 3. Marshall is scheduled to visit Western Kentucky on October 10, in what would likely be their Conference USA opener.